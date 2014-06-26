Fox Television Stations Undergoes Major News Expansion

Fox Television Stations (FTS) is investing significantly in local news expansions, including over 12 hours a week on WJZY Charlotte alone. WTTG Washington, which launched a 10-11 a.m. program June 16, adds three hours of weekend morning product starting July 12.

“Uninformed critics say big companies are cutting local news,” said Jack Abernethy, FTS CEO. “However, the opposite is true at Fox. We are expanding in a big way.”

KTTV Los Angeles expands its noon news show to an hour on June 30, WAGA Atlanta has slotted 30 minutes on Saturday mornings starting July 5 and WHBQ Memphis kicks off a two hour Sunday morning program July 6. KMSP Minneapolis debuts Sunday 10-11 a.m. and 10:30-11 p.m. newscasts July 13, and a 6 p.m. news product September 6.

WJZY Charlotte, which Fox acquired last year, starts a Monday through Sunday 6-7 p.m. news in July, a 4:30-9 a.m. show in August, and 5-8 a.m. and 5-9 a.m. programs on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, in August.

KTBC Austin debuts a half hour at 10 p.m. in August, while WTXF Philadelphia launches 8 a.m. weekend newscasts September 6.

FTS agreed to swap WHBQ and WFXT Boston to Cox Media Group for KTVU and KICU Oakland, CA.