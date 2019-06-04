Fox Television Stations Partner With iHeartMedia for Musical Event

Fox Television Stations is partnering with iHeartMedia to livestream iHeartRadio Live With Tyga June 5. The event will feature songs from hip-hop star Tyga’s new album Legendary and an interview with the performer. It happens at iHeartRadio Theater in Los Angeles.

iHeartRadio Live with Tyga will stream on the Fox stations’ websites and on DishNation.com. The Fox stations air syndicated pop culture show Dish Nation.

“Tyga speaks directly to the Dish Nation audience and this opportunity displays what we do best – connecting our audience with exclusive and compelling entertainment news,” said Stephen Brown, executive VP of programming and development at Fox Television Stations. “iHeart has been a great partner on this project and we look forward to doing more with them in the future.”

The Fox-owned stations include WNYW New York, KTTV Los Angeles and WFLD Chicago.

The concert will also air live across iHeartMedia radio stations.