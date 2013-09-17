Fox Television Stations Extends MyNetworkTV Through ’15-16

MyNetworkTV will be around for at least two more years, as Fox Television Stations extends the programming service through 2015-2016.

The fate of MyNetworkTV, which shows off-network programs in prime Monday through Friday, had been in question, but FTS has committed to it for the foreseeable future.

MyNet airs on Fox-owned WWOR New York, KCOP Los Angeles and WPWR Chicago, among many other top markets, reaching 97% of the US. Its new season launches Sept. 30 with the addition of Bones, which joins Law & Order: SVU, House, Law & Order: CI and Monk on the grid.

"The new schedule further elevates MyNetworkTV as destination programming for viewers, station partners and the advertising community," said Greg Meidel, president of Twentieth Television. "We are thrilled that the Fox Television Stations will continue to share a primetime slate of well-established and compelling procedurals featuring television's most dynamic characters and story lines."

MyNetworkTV launched in September 2006 with 12 hours of original content a week. In the fall of 2009, it switched to a "programming service" model, and 10 hours of programming a week.

"The consistency of MyNetworkTV's successful brand-name lineup is extremely advertiser friendly," said Jim Burke, president, sales, Fox Television Stations. "From a sell-point, the MyNetworkTV stations continue to deliver in the key demos and performed quite well last year."