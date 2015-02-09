Fox Television Stations Executive VP-CFO Betsy Swanson Retires

Betsy Swanson, executive VP, chief financial officer and head of technical operations at Fox Television Stations (FTS), announced her retirement. She joined the Fox group in 1988. No final date has been set. “Betsy has been an invaluable partner to me during her time here and has played an instrumental role in making FTS the dynamic business it is today,” said Jack Abernethy, CEO, FTS.

“In addition to overseeing our finances, engineering, IT and benefits areas, Betsy has led the successful execution of our acquisition strategy which has grown our business to now include seven duopolies in the top 10 markets,” added Abernethy. “During her tenure, she has also evolved our operations in important ways, including the adoption of new technologies across our stations group. Thanks to her leadership, FTS today is a stronger business and one better positioned to serve the communities in which we operate.”

Swanson said she is “proud” to have been with Fox since the group’s early days.

“We started with only a handful of stations that were the launch pad of the Fox network and grew into the most innovative and successful station group in the country,” Swanson said. “FTS has always been a dynamic place to work--filled with smart, dedicated people. I’m thankful for all the opportunities I was given and for the people I’ve had the great fortune to work with. While I will miss Fox and my friends across the company, I am looking forward to my next chapter.”