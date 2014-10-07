Fox Television Stations Acquiring Seattle Independent

Fox Television Stations has agreed to acquire independent KBCB Bellingham, operating in the Seattle market, for $10 million. The seller is Venture Technologies. A Fox insider called it a "strategic option" for the group.

Last month, Fox Television Stations gave Tribune a "notice of termination" for its KCPQ Seattle, intent on taking over the Fox affiliation in DMA No. 14.

KBCB billed an estimated $1.7 million last year, according to BIA/Kelsey.

The Fox acquisition of KBCB was previously reported in TVNewscheck.