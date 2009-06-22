Fox Taps Taylor For Programming Diversity

Fox has named Ron Taylor VP of diverse programming and content. Taylor will be tasked with strengthening the focus on diversity across the network’s programming and development slate. He will also develop scripts featuring diverse themes or written by diverse writers.

“Ron has been a key partner to our programming team for many years and possesses a unique eye for strong, diverse writing and directing talent,” said Matt Cherniss, executive VP of programming for FBC in a statement. “By integrating diversity efforts more directly into our development process, FOX can deliver even more relatable, relevant shows to our viewers.”

Taylor had been VP of diversity development for Fox Entertainment before moving to FBC. In his new post he will report directly to Cherniss.