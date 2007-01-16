Fox Taps Panasonic for Local News

Fox has decided to roll out Panasonic's P2 solid-state acquisition format across all 35 of its own-and-operated stations, where it will be used for news production.

The three-year deal, announced by Panasonic Broadcast today following Fox's affiliate meeting in Las Vegas on Monday, taps Panasonic as the exclusive supplier of certain electronic news gathering (ENG) equipment for Fox Television Stations. The agreement covers Panasonic P2 and P2 HD products, including

AJ-HPX2000 2/3" P2 HD camcorders, AJ-HPM100 P2 HD mobile recorders, P2 Cards as well as P2 drives and other P2 products.

Five Fox stations – WNYW-TV and WWOR-TV, New York City; WTXF-TV, Philadelphia; KRIV-TV, Houston; and KTVI-TV, St. Louis;--have already been using P2 standard-definition gear for field production

"We are very pleased to be chosen by Fox, one of our original development partners for P2, to supply its television stations with P2 HD and P2 equipment," said John Baisley, President, Panasonic Broadcast, in a statement. "This substantial commitment reinforces Panasonic’s leadership in high definition."