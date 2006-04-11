Fox Taps Mullen as VP/GM of Chicago Duopoly

Fox Television Stations has tapped the former head of Tribune Broadcasting to run its Chicago duopoly. Patrick Mullen, who exited Tribune six months ago amid disappointing earnings, is the new VP/general manager for Fox outlets WFLD and WPWR, which will become a My Network TV station this fall.

The stations have seen two major executive changes in recent months. Longtime General Manager Debbie Carpenter departed in March, following the dismissal of News Director Debra Juarez; former WSMV Nashville, Tenn. News Director Andrew Finlayson replaced Carpenter.

Mullen was most recently president of Tribune Broadcasting. He is also a veteran station manager, having run Fox affiliate WXMI Grand Rapids, Mich. He previously served as head of the Fox affiliate board.

The recent staff changes in Chicago are among the biggest moves at any Fox-owned station since the group’s new leadership team – Chairman Roger Ailes, CEO Jack Abernethy and former CBS Stations COO Dennis Swanson – took over.