Fox taps Martin for alt unit
Fox Television Studios is importing Australian programming veteran David Martin
as executive vice president of its alternative production unit.
Martin will lead development and production of reality and
alternative/scripted series.
The group already turns out The Shield and Son of the Beach for
corporate cousin FX and Beat the Geeks for Comedy Central.
Martin will look to craft lower-cost scripted series for broadcast and cable
networks.
He most recently was head of Fox's Australian TV unit.
