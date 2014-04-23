Fox Taps Joe Buck, Greg Norman for Golf Coverage

Next year, Fox makes its golf debut when it airs the 2015 U.S. Open and has enlisted a familiar face to call the action.

Joe Buck, who already serves as the lead play-by-play announcer for Fox’s MLB and NFL coverage, will add a third gig as part of the network’s main golf announcing team, along with two-time British Open champion Greg Norman.

“We’re really excited to pair Joe Buck, one of the most talented voices in sports television and himself a pretty good golfer, with Greg Norman, one of the game’s best professionals ever,” said Fox Sports president and COO Eric Shanks. “Joe and Greg are sure to bring an informative, entertaining style to the 18th tower, continuing the tradition of talented announcers and analysts who have brought energy and insight to USGA Championship broadcasts.”

Fox picked up the rights to the U.S. Open last August as part of a 12-year deal with the USGA.

The 2015 U.S. Open will be held at Chambers Bay, which is right outside Seattle.