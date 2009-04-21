Fox Tampa Affiliate Moving Morning News Start Time To 4:30 A.M.

Good Day Tampa Bay is giving Tampa residents an earlier wake up call. Fox affiliate WTVT Tampa is adding a half hour to their morning show. Starting April 27 the show will begin at 4:30 a.m.



WTVT VP and GM Bill Schneider said the earlier start time will feature breaking news, weather, and traffic. The expansion allows WTVT to be the only locally-produced news in the market during the 4:30-5 half hour.



“This expansion is a natural next step for our station,” Schneider said in a statement. “This additional half hour allows us to better serve our viewers by providing them the information they need to start their day, no matter how early it begins.”



The move comes after a March sweep that saw “Good Day Tampa Bay” take first place in the A25-54 demo.