Fox takes Wednesday

Fox dominated Wednesday night with That 70s Show, American Idol: Search for a Superstar and

the new Wanda at Large. The network won every half-hour from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

in the key adult demos (18 through 49, 25 through 54, 18 through 34), as well as

total viewers.

NBC was second for the night across most of the key categories with

Dateline, The West Wing and Law & Order.

ABC was third in the demos and fourth (behind CBS) in households with My

Wife & Kids, George Lopez and The Bachelor.

CBS was fourth in the demos and third in households with Star Search

Wednesday, 60 Minutes II and CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.

For the night, the Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate ratings, households: Fox 9.5

rating/15 share, NBC 8.5/13, CBS 6.9/11 and ABC 6.5/9.

Adults 18 through 49: Fox 7.9/20, NBC 4.2/11, ABC 3.6/9 and CBS 3.0/8.

In the Nielsen local metered markets, The WB Television Network and UPN tied in household

rating, averaging a 3.1/5.

The WB did it with Dawson's Creek and Angel. UPN aired

Enterprise and The Twilight Zone.