Fox Takes Wednesday

Fox won the night going away Wednesday, winning each half-hour in 18-49s from 8 p.m.-10 p.m. in the Nielsen Media Research overnight ratings for a 7.6/20 average.

Fox began the night with a That 70's Show repeat (4.7/15), followed by a 700's original (6.4/18), folled by the American Idol vote-off show, which built from a 9/22 in its first half-hour to a 10.2/24 in its second.

ABC was second in 18-49s for the night, with a 4.9/13 for back-to-back My Wife & Kids and the two-hour Bachelor finale (he picked Jessica). Bachelor beat the season finale's of both Law & Order & West Wing on NBC.

NBC was third with a 4.0/10 for the above-mentioned shows, plus an attempt to milk Friends. It's repeat of a friends retrospective didn't do the trick at 8-9, with a 2.1/7 for fourth place.

The WB was fourth for the night with a 2.7/7 for Smallville's season finale and Angel's series finale.

CBS was fifth with a 2.3/6. It wasn't helped by the performance of 60 Minutes 2, which came in fifth at 8-9 with a 1.8/5, far behind The WB's Smallville at a 2.5/8. King of Queens, Raymond and The Bachelor were not a lot more help.

UPN was sixth with a 1.1/3 for Enterprise and I'm Still Alive.