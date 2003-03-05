Fox takes Tuesday
Fox, with American Idol: Search for a Superstar and 24, won Tuesday night across the key ratings
categories.
Idol from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. pulled an average audience of 18.4 million
viewers, 7.5 million more than the nearest competitor (ABC and
reruns of 8 Simple Rules for Dating My Teenage Daughter and According to Jim).
NBC premiered its new version of classic game show Let's Make a Deal
from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m., and it finished third in the key demos (ahead of CBS'
JAG) and fourth in households and total viewers.
At 9 p.m., 24 retained 13.3 million of its lead-in Idol
audience, which was more than enough to win across the key ratings categories.
ABC was second among adults 18 through 49 and 18 through 34 from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.
with I'm a Celebrity . Get Me Out of Here!, and NBC was second in households
and total viewers with Frasier and A.U.S.A.
At 10 p.m., ABC premiered The Family, which won the key adult demos
while finishing second in households and total viewers behind NBC and
Dateline and ahead of CBS and the last hour of the movie Salem Witch
Trials.
For the night, the Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate ratings, households:
Fox 9.5 rating/15 share, NBC 7.0/11, ABC 6.3/10 and CBS 5.5/9.
Adults 18 through 49: Fox 7.3/19, ABC 4.1/11, NBC 3.6/10 and CBS 2.3/6.
In the local Nielsen metered markets, The WB Television Network averaged a 4.0 rating/6 share
(household) with Gilmore Girls and Smallville. UPN averaged a
2.3/3 with Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Abby and The Parkers.
