Fox takes Tuesday

Fox, with American Idol: Search for a Superstar and 24, won Tuesday night across the key ratings

categories.

Idol from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. pulled an average audience of 18.4 million

viewers, 7.5 million more than the nearest competitor (ABC and

reruns of 8 Simple Rules for Dating My Teenage Daughter and According to Jim).

NBC premiered its new version of classic game show Let's Make a Deal

from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m., and it finished third in the key demos (ahead of CBS'

JAG) and fourth in households and total viewers.

At 9 p.m., 24 retained 13.3 million of its lead-in Idol

audience, which was more than enough to win across the key ratings categories.

ABC was second among adults 18 through 49 and 18 through 34 from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

with I'm a Celebrity . Get Me Out of Here!, and NBC was second in households

and total viewers with Frasier and A.U.S.A.

At 10 p.m., ABC premiered The Family, which won the key adult demos

while finishing second in households and total viewers behind NBC and

Dateline and ahead of CBS and the last hour of the movie Salem Witch

Trials.

For the night, the Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate ratings, households:

Fox 9.5 rating/15 share, NBC 7.0/11, ABC 6.3/10 and CBS 5.5/9.

Adults 18 through 49: Fox 7.3/19, ABC 4.1/11, NBC 3.6/10 and CBS 2.3/6.

In the local Nielsen metered markets, The WB Television Network averaged a 4.0 rating/6 share

(household) with Gilmore Girls and Smallville. UPN averaged a

2.3/3 with Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Abby and The Parkers.