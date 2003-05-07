Fox takes Tuesday

Fox won Tuesday again, with American Idol: Search for a Superstar and 24, across the key

ratings categories.

ABC was second in the adult demos with comedies 8 Simple Rules for Dating My Teenage Daughter,

According to Jim, Less than Perfect and drama NYPD Blue.

CBS was second in households with JAG, The Guardian and Judging

Amy.

NBC was third in the demos and fourth in households and viewers with a game-show special, Watching Ellie, Frasier and Dateline.

For the night, the Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate household ratings: Fox 10.5/16,

CBS 8.6/14, ABC 6.2/10 and NBC 5.7/9.

Adults 18 through 49: Fox 8.2/22, ABC 3.6/10, NBC 3.0/8 and CBS 2.8/7.

In the local Nielsen metered markets, The WB Television Network averaged a 5.4/8 (household)

with Gilmore Girls and Smallville, while UPN averaged a 2.8/4 with

Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Platinum.