Fox takes Tuesday

Fox and American Idol chalked up another big win Tuesday night winning

households, total viewers and the key adult demos (adults 18 through 34, 18

through 49 and 25 through 54), according to Nielsen Media Research fast

nationals.

From 8 p.m. to 9 p.m., CBS won households with JAG, while Fox won

adults 18 through 34 and 18 through 49 with That 70's Show and

Grounded for Life. NBC won adults 25 through 54 with Spy TV and

The Rerun Show.

At 9 p.m., Idol kicked Fox into high gear. The show won households and

all the key adult demos as well as kids and teens. The only group that stayed

away was adults 50-plus, which stuck with NBC (Frasier/Scrubs) and,

secondarily, CBS (The Guardian).

At 10 p.m., Dateline on NBC recaptured first place, taking households

and the key adult demos.

ABC aired According to Jim, The Mole finale and a special

called Widows and finished third in the key adults demos (ahead of CBS)

for the night. ABC's best story for the night was The Mole's second place

in the key demos behind Idol from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

For the night, the household numbers: Fox, 5.5/10; NBC, 5.4/9; CBS, 5.2/9;

ABC, 4.0/7.

Adults 18 through 49: Fox. 4.6/14; NBC, 3.0/9; ABC, 2.6/8; CBS, 1.8/5.

Adults 18 through 34: Fox, 5.5/18; NBC, 2.9/9; ABC, 2.7/9; CBS, 0.9/3.

Adults 25 through 54: Fox, 4.0/12; NBC, 3.4/10; ABC, 2.7/8; CBS, 2.2/6.