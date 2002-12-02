Fox takes Sunday

Fox won the key adult demos (18 through 49, 25 through 54 and 18 through 34)

Sunday night with a football overrun (7 p.m. to 8 p.m.), The Simpsons, King

of the Hill, Malcolm in the Middle and the season premiere of Andy

Richter Controls the Universe.

Richter however, contributed least to the cause, finishing mostly fourth

across the key categories in its 9:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. time period.

CBS won the household race with 60 Minutes, Becker, King of Queens and

movie The Xmas Shoes.

CBS was second among adults 18 through 49 and 25 through 54, behind Fox.

NBC was third in those demos with its regular Sunday lineup, and ABC was

fourth with classic (and kid-targeted) animated film Pinocchio,

followed by Alias and The Practice.

The Practice placed first in adults 18 through 49 (just edging CBS) and

adults 18 through 34.

For the night, the Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate household numbers: CBS 10.5/16,

NBC 7.3/11, Fox 6.9/10, ABC 5.6/9.

Adults 18 through 49: Fox 5.3/12, CBS

3.9/9, NBC 3.7/9 and ABC 3.5/8.

According to the Nielsen metered-market ratings for Sunday night, The

WB Television Network averaged a 2.8/4 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Its best performer was Charmed, which

averaged a 3.4/5 from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.

On Saturday, ABC won the key demos and households with coverage of the

Notre Dame-University of Southern California college-football game.

NBC was second among adults 18 through 49 with a repeat of movie Erin

Brockovich, and Fox was a close third with movie Big Daddy. CBS

aired Ice Wars and Robbery Homicide.

The fast affiliate household numbers for Saturday: ABC 5.9/11, CBS 5.7/10,

NBC 5.3/10 and Fox 4.1/8.

Adults 18 through 49: ABC 3.3/10, NBC 2.9/9, Fox 2.7/8 and CBS 1.9/6.

On Friday, NBC won across the key ratings categories with special

Muppet Movie and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

ABC was second among adults 18 through 49 with its recently rearranged Friday

schedule (America's Funniest Videos, The Drew Carey Show, Whose Line Is

It Anyway? and 20/20).

CBS was third in the demo with 48 Hours, Hack and a U2 concert.

Fox was fourth with Brady Bunch Movie.

The household numbers for the night: NBC 6.9/13, CBS 4.9/9, ABC 4.5/8 and

Fox 2.2/4.

The Nielsen metered markets showed that The WB averaged a 2.7/5 with its Friday

comedy block, while UPN averaged a 1.7/3 with movie Star Trek

2.