Fox takes Sunday
It was close, but Fox managed to squeeze into first place in the major
categories in prime time Sunday night. NBC was just behind in households, and
ABC took second in total viewers and adults 18 through 49, according to Nielsen
Media Research fast affiliate ratings.
At 7 p.m. EST, Fox won across the board with a football runover. At 7:30 p.m.,
CBS' 60 Minutes was first in households, but Fox, with a Simpsons
repeat, maintained its grip on total viewers and was tops with adults 18 through
34, 18 through 49 and 25 through 54.
At 8 p.m., The Simpsons on Fox was No. 1 across the major categories.
At 8:30 p.m., Fox's King of the Hill retained first place in the key
adult demos, but theatrical movie Home Alone 4 on ABC took first in
households and total viewers.
The 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. period belonged primarily to NBC's Law & Order: Criminal
Intent, although Fox's Malcolm in the Middle took 18 through 34 and
18 through 49 in the 9 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. time period and a Malcolm repeat was
tops in adults 18 through 34 at 9:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
At 10 p.m. to 11 p.m., ABC's The Practice was first across the major
categories.
For the night in households, it was Fox 7.7 rating/share, NBC 7.5/12, ABC
7.3/11 and CBS 7.2/11.
In sdults 18 through 49, it was Fox 6.5/15, ABC 4.1/10, NBC 3.9/9 and
CBS 2.9/7.
