Fox takes Sunday

It was close, but Fox managed to squeeze into first place in the major

categories in prime time Sunday night. NBC was just behind in households, and

ABC took second in total viewers and adults 18 through 49, according to Nielsen

Media Research fast affiliate ratings.

At 7 p.m. EST, Fox won across the board with a football runover. At 7:30 p.m.,

CBS' 60 Minutes was first in households, but Fox, with a Simpsons

repeat, maintained its grip on total viewers and was tops with adults 18 through

34, 18 through 49 and 25 through 54.

At 8 p.m., The Simpsons on Fox was No. 1 across the major categories.

At 8:30 p.m., Fox's King of the Hill retained first place in the key

adult demos, but theatrical movie Home Alone 4 on ABC took first in

households and total viewers.

The 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. period belonged primarily to NBC's Law & Order: Criminal

Intent, although Fox's Malcolm in the Middle took 18 through 34 and

18 through 49 in the 9 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. time period and a Malcolm repeat was

tops in adults 18 through 34 at 9:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

At 10 p.m. to 11 p.m., ABC's The Practice was first across the major

categories.

For the night in households, it was Fox 7.7 rating/share, NBC 7.5/12, ABC

7.3/11 and CBS 7.2/11.

In sdults 18 through 49, it was Fox 6.5/15, ABC 4.1/10, NBC 3.9/9 and

CBS 2.9/7.