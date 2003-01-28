Fox takes the lead in Monday ratings

Fox cleaned up in the key demos Monday night with a special called

Bridezillas, followed by Joe Millionaire.

Fox tied CBS in the household race in the local Nielsen Media Research

metered markets, and the two networks were in a virtual tie with total viewers,

according to Nielsen's fast national numbers. According to national ratings, CBS

had the edge in households.

Joe Millionaire was the most-watched show of the night, drawing more than

20 million viewers. Everybody Loves Raymond -- usually the No. 1

entertainment draw on Mondays -- was No. 2 with more than 17 million

viewers.

The Nielsen numbers showed that viewers weren't too impressed with ABC's

Monday-night scheduling moves, despite being well promoted on the Super Bowl the

night before.

The premieres of Veritas and Miracles and the shift of The

Practice to Monday at 9 p.m. finished fourth on the night across the key

ratings categories.

NBC was third for the night with its regular Monday roster of Fear

Factor, Third Watch and Crossing Jordan.

The Nielsen fast affiliate numbers for the night, households: CBS 9.8

rating/15 share, Fox 8.9/12, NBC 8.0/12 and ABC 6.2/9.

Adults 18 through 49: Fox 7.7/18, CBS 5.4/13, NBC 5.0/12 and ABC 3.3/8.

In the local metered markets, The WB Television Network averaged a 6.0/8

(household) for 7th Heaven and Everwood, while UPN averaged a

2.9/4 for its Monday comedy block. UPN's best showing was an 8 p.m. repeat of

The Parkers that averaged a 3.0.