Fox takes key, CBS gets the house
Fox scored big Tuesday night, winning the key demographic races and virtually
tying CBS in total viewers, according to Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate
numbers for the night.
CBS won the household race.
Fox's big draw was American Idol from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m., which easily
won across the key ratings categories, including households, total viewers, the
key adult demos, teens and kids.
At 8 p.m., there was a three-way tie for adults 18 through 49 among CBS
(JAG), NBC (Spy TV) and Fox (That 70s Show, Grounded for
Life), all with a 2.7 rating and a 9 share. Back-to-back airings of
According to Jim on ABC averaged a 2.1/7 in the demo.
At 9 p.m., Idol drew about 3 million more viewers than the nearest
competitor, ABC's The Mole 2, which was second across the key adults, kids
and teens across the hour.
CBS' older-skewing The Guardian was second in households, but it was
only a close third in total viewers and fourth in the key adults demos, behind
NBC's Frasier and Scrubs, which were third in the demos.
At 10 p.m., Dateline won households, total viewers and adults 25 through 54
and narrowly edged ABC's Houston Medical for adults 18 through 49.
Medical won adults 18 through 34.
For the night, the household numbers: CBS 5.5/10, Fox 5.0/9, NBC 4.9/9 and
ABC 4.8/8.
Adults 18 through 49: Fox 4/12, ABC 3.1/9, NBC 2.8/8 and CBS 2/6.
Adults 25 through 54: Fox 3.5/10, ABC 3.3/9, NBC 3/8 and CBS 2.7/7.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.