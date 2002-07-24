Fox takes key, CBS gets the house

Fox scored big Tuesday night, winning the key demographic races and virtually

tying CBS in total viewers, according to Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate

numbers for the night.

CBS won the household race.

Fox's big draw was American Idol from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m., which easily

won across the key ratings categories, including households, total viewers, the

key adult demos, teens and kids.

At 8 p.m., there was a three-way tie for adults 18 through 49 among CBS

(JAG), NBC (Spy TV) and Fox (That 70s Show, Grounded for

Life), all with a 2.7 rating and a 9 share. Back-to-back airings of

According to Jim on ABC averaged a 2.1/7 in the demo.

At 9 p.m., Idol drew about 3 million more viewers than the nearest

competitor, ABC's The Mole 2, which was second across the key adults, kids

and teens across the hour.

CBS' older-skewing The Guardian was second in households, but it was

only a close third in total viewers and fourth in the key adults demos, behind

NBC's Frasier and Scrubs, which were third in the demos.

At 10 p.m., Dateline won households, total viewers and adults 25 through 54

and narrowly edged ABC's Houston Medical for adults 18 through 49.

Medical won adults 18 through 34.

For the night, the household numbers: CBS 5.5/10, Fox 5.0/9, NBC 4.9/9 and

ABC 4.8/8.

Adults 18 through 49: Fox 4/12, ABC 3.1/9, NBC 2.8/8 and CBS 2/6.

Adults 25 through 54: Fox 3.5/10, ABC 3.3/9, NBC 3/8 and CBS 2.7/7.