Fox Takes 8 of Top 11 Primetime Slots

Fox’s tandem programming strategy of pairing reality and scripted shows has made the network something of a January-May primetime juggernaut on the strength of American Idol and doc drama House. But the network appears to be extending that approach into the summer with good results.

According to the most recent Nielsen rankings for the week ended July 29, Fox had eight of the top 11 shows with a combination of reality and scripted fare. Hell's Kitchen, the top ranked show of the week at a 4.2 rating/12 share, and Don't Forget the Lyrics, No. 2 at a 3.2/11 (and tied for 9th for its second airing), have performed well. And repeats of animated sitcom Family Guy, which was No. 5 and tied for 9th on the week, have outdrawn those of The Simpsons, despite heavy theatrical cross-promotion for that show.

Fox's other top shows were So You Think You Can Dance (tied at No. 2 and No.5 for its two outings), and Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader?, tied at No. 7.

The only non-Fox shows to crack the top 11 were all NBC’s: Singing Bee, America's Got Talent, and Dateline.