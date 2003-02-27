Fox takes 18-through-49 crown

After a sweeps that CBS president and CEO Leslie Moonves characterized as

"perhaps the craziest in show-business history," Fox claimed its first

18-through-49 win in its history, toppling NBC from its 18-through-49 perch for

the first time since February 2000.

The final score: Fox 5.6, NBC 4.8.

CBS will take third in the demo with a 4.2, fueled by the strength of the

Grammys and last Monday night, and ABC will come in fourth with a 4.0.

Fox also won sweeps in adults 18 through 34 by two ratings points and in

teens 12 through 17 by 2.5 ratings points.

"This shows a great deal of network strength, fueled by Joe Millionaire

and American Idol," said Sandy Grushow, chairman of Fox Television

Entertainment Group. "Fox is the only network with two big hits on its schedule.

Both series were incredibly saleable and incredibly profitable."

Joe Millionaire finished its seven-episode run as the top show among

viewers 18 through 49 with household incomes greater than $75,000 annually,

Grushow said, and American Idol finished fifth and seventh in that

category.

Even though he was surely biting his nails behind the scenes, NBC

Entertainment president Jeff Zucker was gracious, congratulating Fox executives

on the victory and saying they did a "brilliant job."

Strong competition on two Thursdays from ABC and CBS, combined with Fox

reality juggernauts Joe Millionaire and American Idol on Monday,

Tuesday and Wednesday nights, forced NBC into second place in adults 18 through

49, the key demographic NBC is used to winning handily.

Going forward, NBC is making two scheduling changes for March.

Starting March 21, NBC will move Wednesday-night 8 p.m. drama Ed

to Fridays at 9 p.m. for its last three episodes of the season.

The move is an attempt to protect the show from the strength of American

Idol at 8:30 p.m., Zucker said.

Since November, Ed has declined in adults 18 through 49 by almost 30

percent, and it is flat year-to-year.

The Search for the Most Talented Kid in America will premiere at 8 p.m.

Friday, March 21, leading into Ed, and run for four weeks.

Zucker seemed disappointed in the performance of midseason drama Mister

Sterling, which airs Fridays at 8 p.m.

"It's improved on Providence's performance by a tenth of a ratings

points, so we've traded Providence for Providence. If I wanted to

do that, I would have just stayed with Providence," he said.

And while Zucker said he was happy with the performance of miniseries

Kingpin, he added that he made a mistake scheduling the show on Sundays

and Tuesdays.

"If I could do it again, I would run it on six Sundays," he said. "It's a very

strong contender to return next fall," he added, with a decision likely to come

before the upfronts in May.

Kingpin won the time period in four of the six nights it aired, and on

all three Sundays, Zucker said.

Although ABC took fourth in the sweeps, down from its second-place finish in

November, the network was encouraged by its 30 percent improvement in adults 18

through 49 over its sweeps performance last year, said Lloyd Braun, chairman of

ABC Entertainment Television Group.

The network is also up 28 percent in adults 18 through 34 and 31 percent in

viewers.

"We are in the middle of what is turning out to be a very successful season

for ABC," Braun said. "We are very pleased as to the progress we've made this

year, although we recognize that there is still a ton of work left to do."

That work starts on Thursday night, which has depressed the network's ratings

results across the entire schedule.

Although reality series Are You Hot? has been disparaged by critics,

the show has improved its Thursday 9 p.m. time slot by 130 percent over what ABC

was airing there in November.

That spot will remain a reality wheel for the foreseeable future, ABC

Entertainment president Susan Lyne said.

Lyne also said ABC will return 10 of its scripted shows: Alias, 8

Simple Rules for Dating My Teenage Daughter, According to Jim, Life with Bonnie, Less Than

Perfect, George Lopez, My Wife and Kids, America's Funniest

Home Videos, The Bachelor 4 and NYPD Blue, which ABC renewed

earlier this year.