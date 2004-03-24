Fox Tackles Superman, Godzilla

Fox Television Studios is working on a couple of new nonfiction projects for cable.

From Strip to Screen (for Bravo) sounds a bit racy but is actually a four-part series chronicling the translation of classic comic book heroes to the big and small screen. Animal Icons, for Animal Planet, is a six-parter looking at larger than life animals including King Kong and Godzilla.

FAct-based programming producer-distributor Off the Fence will distribute the series internationally.