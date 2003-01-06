Fox tackles Sunday
Fox won Sunday night with a big assist from a National Football League playoff overrun that
drew 29 million viewers to the first hour of prime time. (The San Francisco
49ers beat the New York Giants in the final seconds.) Fox easily won across the
key ratings categories for the night, according to the Nielsen Media Research
fast affiliate report.
From 9 p.m. to 10 p.m., NBC took over the lead in households and demos with Law
& Order: Criminal Intent.
From 10 p.m. to 11 p.m., the second half of CBS' Enron Corp. made-for, The Crooked
E, won households and viewers and tied NBC (which aired Boomtown)
among adults 25 through 54. NBC won adults 18 through 49 in the hour.
For the night, the Nielsen fast affiliate numbers: Fox 11.2/17; CBS and NBC
7.4/12; ABC 5.0/8.
Adults 18 through 49: Fox 8.4/20, NBC 3.9/9, ABC 3.4/8 and CBS 2.9/7.
In local Nielsen metered markets, The WB Television Network averaged a 3.9/6 for the night with
Gilmore Girls: Beginnings, Charmed and the premiere of High School
Reunion, which averaged a 4.4/6 from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.
On Saturday, ABC drew winning numbers across the key categories with an NFL
playoff that ended in a major upset (the Atlanta Falcons over the Green Bay Packers). The game
rendered the other networks also-rans.
For the night, the household ratings: ABC 14.0/24, CBS 4.8/8, Fox 4.3/8 and
NBC 4.2/7.
Adults 18 through 49: ABC 9.0/25, Fox 2.6/7, NBC 2.4/7 and CBS 1.6/4.
On Friday, the college-football championship did the trick for ABC, drawing
more than 26 million viewers throughout the night. The nearest competitor was
NBC with 11.3 million viewers for Dateline and Law & Order:
Special Victims Unit.
For the night, the fast affiliate household ratings: ABC 15.4/25, NBC
7.9/13, CBS 5.0/8 and Fox 4.0/7.
Adults 18 through 49: ABC 9.5/25, NBC 3.4/9, Fox 2.9/8 and CBS 2.0/5.
In the local Nielsen markets, The WB averaged a 3.1/5 for its Friday comedy
lineup, anchored by Reba (3.8/6), while UPN did a 1.9/3 for movie
Gun Shy.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.