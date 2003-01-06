Fox tackles Sunday

Fox won Sunday night with a big assist from a National Football League playoff overrun that

drew 29 million viewers to the first hour of prime time. (The San Francisco

49ers beat the New York Giants in the final seconds.) Fox easily won across the

key ratings categories for the night, according to the Nielsen Media Research

fast affiliate report.

From 9 p.m. to 10 p.m., NBC took over the lead in households and demos with Law

& Order: Criminal Intent.

From 10 p.m. to 11 p.m., the second half of CBS' Enron Corp. made-for, The Crooked

E, won households and viewers and tied NBC (which aired Boomtown)

among adults 25 through 54. NBC won adults 18 through 49 in the hour.

For the night, the Nielsen fast affiliate numbers: Fox 11.2/17; CBS and NBC

7.4/12; ABC 5.0/8.

Adults 18 through 49: Fox 8.4/20, NBC 3.9/9, ABC 3.4/8 and CBS 2.9/7.

In local Nielsen metered markets, The WB Television Network averaged a 3.9/6 for the night with

Gilmore Girls: Beginnings, Charmed and the premiere of High School

Reunion, which averaged a 4.4/6 from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

On Saturday, ABC drew winning numbers across the key categories with an NFL

playoff that ended in a major upset (the Atlanta Falcons over the Green Bay Packers). The game

rendered the other networks also-rans.

For the night, the household ratings: ABC 14.0/24, CBS 4.8/8, Fox 4.3/8 and

NBC 4.2/7.

Adults 18 through 49: ABC 9.0/25, Fox 2.6/7, NBC 2.4/7 and CBS 1.6/4.

On Friday, the college-football championship did the trick for ABC, drawing

more than 26 million viewers throughout the night. The nearest competitor was

NBC with 11.3 million viewers for Dateline and Law & Order:

Special Victims Unit.

For the night, the fast affiliate household ratings: ABC 15.4/25, NBC

7.9/13, CBS 5.0/8 and Fox 4.0/7.

Adults 18 through 49: ABC 9.5/25, NBC 3.4/9, Fox 2.9/8 and CBS 2.0/5.

In the local Nielsen markets, The WB averaged a 3.1/5 for its Friday comedy

lineup, anchored by Reba (3.8/6), while UPN did a 1.9/3 for movie

Gun Shy.