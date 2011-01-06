Fox Tackles New Pac12 Football Championship

Fox Sports continues to

expand its college sports roster, acquiring the rights to televise the new

Pacific 12 Conference football championship game later this year.

The one year will cost Fox

$25 million, with $14.5 million going to air the championship game and $10.5 million

paying for rights to air additional Pac12 football and basketball games on

Fox Sports Net, sources said. The conference expanded to 12 teams with the

addition of Colorado and Utah.

The championship game is

tentatively scheduled for Dec. 3.

Last year, Fox acquired the

rights to televise the new Big Ten championship game. Fox is partners with the

Big Ten Conference in the Big Ten Network.

The Pac12 has said it wants

to launch a network of its own in 2012. Potential partners on a network include

Fox, ESPN and Comcast.

"Fox has enjoyed a

successful and mutually beneficial relationship with the Pac-10 for many

years," Fox Sports President Eric Shanks said in a statement. "It's

an honor to have the first-ever Pac-12 championship football game on Fox and

available to the widest possible audience. We're excited to take our

relationship with the Pac-12 to an entirely new level."

"This is an historic

time for the conference as we expand to the Pac-12 next season and we are

thrilled to be working with FOX Sports and their award-winning production

team," Pac-10 Commissioner Larry Scott said. "Fox has demonstrated

its ability to drive new innovation into sports broadcasting and we look

forward to seeing how they will help us take our Championship Game to the next

level of interactive entertainment for our fans."

SportsBusiness Journal first reported financial aspects of the deal.