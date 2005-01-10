Fox Tackles ABC

Fox unseated ABC on one of the "Mouse Network's" strongest nights Sunday, despite time-period wins for ABC's Desperate Housewives, Boston Legal and Extreme Makeover: Home Edition.

Fox, which averaged a 7.4 rating/17 share in the key 18-49 demo for the night, benefitted from the fact that it had an NFL playoff run-over at 7-8 that gave it a 10/26 for its first hour of prime time. It also arguably benefitted from the fact that it does not program 10-11 p.m., which brought down ABC's average, even though it won the time period with Boston Legal.

But Fox also got a strong performance from the two-hour debut of 24, which averaged a 6.1/13 for its two hours for second place at 8-10.

ABC was second for the night, with a 7.2/17 in 18-49's. It began the night with Funniest Home Videos at 8, which at a 3.3/9 was a distant second behind Fox football.

Then it took over with an 8.6/19 for Extreme Makeover: HE; an 11.2/23 for Housewives; and a 5.6/13 for Boston Legal.

CBS and NBC were tied for third with a 3.3/8. CBS as for 60 Minutes, Cold Case and the People's Choice Awards, the last which was a distant fourth choice among the people watching TV Sunday night at a 9-10, and third at 10-11.

NBC got its 3.3/8 for Dateline, American Dreams, Law & Order: Criminal Intent; Crossing Jordan.

The WB was fourth with a 1.8/3 for Steve Harvey's Big Time and theatrical Something About Mary.

