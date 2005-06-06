Fox Swears By Family Guy

Fox and ABC were tied atop the Nielsen overnight ratings Sunday night in the 18-49 demo with a 2.6 rating/8 share.

CBS' coverage of the live Tony Awards broadcast put it in a distant fourth, at a 1.5/4, though its total audience was up 2% from last year, according to the network. Those ratings numbers will change slightly when the final numbers come in because it is a live show, but not enough to affect the order of finish.

Fox's new episode of the newly reinstalled animated adult sitcom Family Guy was the night's top show at a 3.7/10, the only show to crack a oudble-digit share and even beating the first half hour of Desperate Housewives (now in repeats), and with language and sexual references (check out bcbeat.com) that rival anything on Wisteria lane and that would make Popeye blush (though, come to think of it, that never took much).

ABC's top show was Housewives, which averaged a 3.1/8 at 9-10.

NBC was third with a 2.2/7. It's top show was a repeat of Law & Order: Criminal Intent, with a 2.8/8 at 9-10, followed closely by Crossing Jordan, which averaged a 2.7/8 at 10-11.

CBS was fourth for the Tony Awards, while The WB was fifth with a .8/2 for repeats of Charmed and Steve Harvey's Big Time.