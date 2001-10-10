Fox swaps to set mid-week tandem

Fox is swapping time periods with new comedy The Bernie Mac Show and veteran Titus.

The network is moving Bernie Mac to Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT and Titus will follow at 9:30 p.m.

Bernie Mac will debut on Nov. 14 and Titus will start its third season that same night.

"One of the advantages of our staggered roll-out is that we are able to re-evaluate the schedule a couple of weeks into the season," says Fox Entertainment President Gail Berman. "There seems to be a real opportunity for us to counter-program with a family comedy and pick up audience share."

On Wednesdays at 9 p.m., NBC airs The West Wing, CBS has The Amazing Race and ABC has The Drew Carey Show and The Job. - Joe Schlosser