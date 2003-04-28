Fox in Summer Slightly Less Real

Fox's sweeps summer schedule is shaping up, with reality and specials taking up a good chunk of Fox's prime time.

But there's a wrinkle. Although Fox isn't going to launch its entire fall schedule this summer, says Preston Beckman, executive vice president of strategic program scheduling, it is going to try to get some shows established early. In October, except for promos, much of Fox's schedule is clogged with baseball playoffs and the World Series, and some new series never get a chance to get sampled.

Otherwise, Fox, like NBC, will go with heavy doses of original reality fare on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays this summer, instead of repeating scripted shows.

Reality show Anything for Love

will launch June 16, airing double episodes Mondays at 8 and 8:30 p.m. ET, leading into Paradise Hotel

at 9 p.m. Anything for Love

features people doing crazy things to win the partner of their choice.

American Juniors, a kiddy spinoff of American Idol, will air Tuesdays at 8 p.m., premiering May 27. It will lead into new drama Keen Eddie, at 9 p.m.; Eddie

premieres June 3.

After American Juniors

ends, Fox will keep the space warm with another reality show in the Tuesday 8 p.m. time slot, until it launches the third edition of American Idol next January.

It was Idol, of course, that became a national sensation when Fox premiered it last summer.

Thursday nights will feature the Bruce Nash-produced Stupid Behavior Caught on Tape

at 8 p.m., starting May 29. That will be followed by wacky talent show 30 Seconds to Fame

at 8:30 p.m. Newsmagazine The Pulse

will air at 9 p.m. on Thursdays.