Fox sues UPN
The Fox TV-station group has filed a $108 million lawsuit against UPN.
Sources said the suit stems from fees that Fox said are owed to it under the
terms of the affiliate agreement between a bunch of its owned stations
(previously owned by Chris-Craft Industries Inc.) and UPN.
Sources on the Viacom Inc. side said Fox is simply trying to "fan the flames" of a
dispute it has no chance of winning in court.
On the record, UPN issued a statement saying, "This is nothing more than a
minor contract dispute that we hope to resolve privately and amicably, but if we
have to go to court, we'll likely prevail."
The suit was filed in New York.
