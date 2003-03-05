Fox sues UPN

The Fox TV-station group has filed a $108 million lawsuit against UPN.

Sources said the suit stems from fees that Fox said are owed to it under the

terms of the affiliate agreement between a bunch of its owned stations

(previously owned by Chris-Craft Industries Inc.) and UPN.

Sources on the Viacom Inc. side said Fox is simply trying to "fan the flames" of a

dispute it has no chance of winning in court.

On the record, UPN issued a statement saying, "This is nothing more than a

minor contract dispute that we hope to resolve privately and amicably, but if we

have to go to court, we'll likely prevail."

The suit was filed in New York.