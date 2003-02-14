Trending

Fox sues Hearst-Argyle

By

AP reports that Fox News Channel has sued Hearst-Argyle Stations Inc.,
contending that Hearst's WMUR-TV Manchester, N.H., is in breach of a contract to
co-sponsor and host debates and other coverage of next year's New Hampshire
presidential primaries.

The contract between Fox News and the station was signed only weeks before
Imes Communications sold the station to Hearst.