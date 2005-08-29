Trending

Fox Stunts Into Fall Sitcoms

Fox will use stunt casting to launch season premieres of both The Bernie Mac Show and Malcolm In The Middle.

The network rolls out Bernie Mac with back-to-back episodes on Sept. 23, the first featuring Anthony Anderson of  Hustle and Flow and The Shield, while the second features pro wrestler “Stone Cold” Steve Austin.

Malcolm In The Middle kicks off a week later on September 30 with an episode featuring Rosanna Arquette.