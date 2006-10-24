Fox Streams O.C. Before Premiere

Fox will stream The O.C.'s fourth season premiere on its owned-and-operated stations' websites and on Myspace.com a week before the episode premieres on TV. The free, ad-supported episode will debut online October 26, while the season premieres on air November 2.

The promotion marks the first time Fox will stream free full episodes online before they air on TV. The company has so far streamed a free, seven-minute preview of The Simpsons season premiere and plans to stream previously aired episodes of several of its series on Newscorp-owned Myspace and its stations' "MyFoxLocal" websites

Youth-targeting O.C. seems an ideal show to promote online, especially since its audience has declined since its stellar first-year debut. Fox will also debut the The O.C.'s second episode of the season online a week before it airs, and both episodes will remain free for streaming for a week after they air on TV.