Fox Still Thinks It Can Dance
Fox is bringing back its unscripted dance series, So You Think You Can Dance, which will return for a second season next summer.
The dance competition performed well for Fox in a summer that saw ABC's Dancing With the Stars lead the way in the dance-themed reality show genre. So You Think You Can Dance was the fifth-highest rated summer show in the adult 18-49 demo.
The show was created by American Idol creators Simon Fuller and Nigel Lythgoe and is produced by 19 Entertainment and Dick Clark Productions.
