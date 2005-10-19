Fox Still Thinks It Can Dance

Fox is bringing back its unscripted dance series, So You Think You Can Dance, which will return for a second season next summer.

The dance competition performed well for Fox in a summer that saw ABC's Dancing With the Stars lead the way in the dance-themed reality show genre. So You Think You Can Dance was the fifth-highest rated summer show in the adult 18-49 demo.

The show was created by American Idol creators Simon Fuller and Nigel Lythgoe and is produced by 19 Entertainment and Dick Clark Productions.

