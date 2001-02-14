Fox still high on Downey Jr.

Fox is keeping Robert Downey Jr. around despite his real-life problems.

The network and producer David E. Kelley signed the troubled actor to do another eight episodes on drama Ally McBeal. Downey Jr. won a Golden Globe for his first-year stint as Ally McBeal's love interest on the Fox series. He'll return to the series on Feb. 26 and remain on the show for the remainder of the season.

Downey Jr. is still awaiting sentencing in California on drug charges stemming from a Nov. arrest in Palm Springs, Ca. His next court appearance is on Feb. 21.

- Joe Schlosser