Fox steps up with Boot Camp

For only the third time this season, Fox ranked as the top network among adults 18-49 for an entire week of the season - with a big boost from Boot Camp.

The debut of the basic training reality series enabled Fox to win the 26th week (Mar. 26-April 1) of the season in both adults 18-49 (4.6 rating/12 share) and in adults 18-34 (4.7/14), according to Nielsen Media Research.

Boot Camp attracted 15 million viewers and a 7.9/19 in adults 18-49 in its Wednesday, March 28 debut.

ABC and CBS finished neck and neck in both households and total viewers. ABC averaged 12.74 million viewers and an 8.7/14 in households, while CBS averaged 12.73 million viewers and an 8.7/13 in households. In adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 4.3/12, while ABC tied NBC at a 4.2/11. NBC finished the week with a 10.0-million viewer average and a 6.9/11 in households. - Joe Schlosser