Fox stations renew court shows for second year

All Fox-owned TV stations, representing 40% of the country, have renewed sophomore strip Divorce Court

and rookie Power of Attorney. Both series are from Fox O & O production partner Twentieth Television. Divorce Court

was the top-rated rookie strip last season, and Power of Attorney

is on its way to the same feat this year. For the week ended Dec. 31, both strips hit season highs, nabbing 3.5 and 2.8 household ratings, according to Nielsen Media Research, for Divorce Court

and Power of Attorney, respectively. The two shows are produced by Monet Lane Productions in association with Twentieth Television.