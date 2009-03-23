Fox Stations, Redlasso Do Web Syndication Deal

Fox Television Stations (FTS) and the Web broadcasting outfit Redlasso have ironed out a deal that gives Redlasso the rights to syndicate content from the Fox group’s local newscasts. Starting in April, content from the Fox O&Os will be made available to bloggers and news-oriented Websites at redlasso.com.



“Distribution opportunities that enable users to encounter video from our stations in the course of their normal Web browsing patterns is a vital part of our online strategy,” said FTS V.P. of Digital Media Ron Stitt. “We’re happy to be working with Redlasso as their proven technology includes features that satisfy our needs as producers of premium, branded content.”



Registered users will be able to search content and customize clips for their own sites with Redlasso’s online editing tools.

Redlasso CEO Al McGowan said the Fox deal was a big score for the digital firm. “We are thrilled to announce that Fox has recognized the overwhelming acceptance of our platform among the blogging community,” he said. “We look forward to developing similar relationships with other media companies seeking new value for their content.”

Redlasso had not always been supported in the industry. In July 2008, NBC Universal, Fox

News Channel and Fox Television Stations sued the site in federal

district court for copyright infringement for

providing their programming to Web users. Following the lawsuit in July 2008, Redlasso suspended usage to its beta site.

Fox owns 27 stations in 18 markets.

Redlasso describes itself as providing “a new strategy for broadcasters and professional content owners to monetize, extend the life of, and enhance the on-line distribution of their most perishable content.”