Fox Stations, Nielsen Ink Long-Term Deal

Nielsen has renewed its long-term deal with Fox Television Stations to provide audience measurement across the group, the company announced Wednesday.



The agreement covers Fox’s 28 stations in 17 markets including WJZY/WMYT in Charlotte, N.C., which wasn’t part of the last agreement. Fox Station Sales, Fox’s sales rep group, is also included.

Under the deal, Nielsen will provide improved local TV measurement with the addition of data from its Portable People Meter technology and set-top boxes, both of which enlarge sample sizes, the companies said. Out-of-home audiences will also be measured for the first time.