Fox stations join NASA pitch
Fox affiliates last week weighed in formally for the first time since the
Network Affiliated Stations Alliance asked the Federal Communications Commission
to declare the "Big Four" networks in violation of rules governing relations with
their affiliates.
The Fox stations alleged that their network insists on contracts prohibiting
exercise of their right to reject programming other than shows deemed of poor
engineering quality, unlawful or not meeting community
standards.
