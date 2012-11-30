Fox Stations Has Through March to Move on Option With Sinclair

WithFox Television Stations agreeing to sell MyNetworkTV (MNT) O&O WUTBBaltimore to Deerfield Media, and Sinclair ironing out a shared services

agreement with Deerfield, Fox has until the end of March to move on an

acquisition option hammered out with Sinclair in May.





That pact, part of Sinclair's affiliation agreements with

Fox, saw Sinclair pay a maximum of $52.7 million to Fox "associated with

the Baltimore option and affiliation," which decreases by $25 million

should Fox exercise its option to purchase Sinclair-owned stations in up to

three markets: Raleigh (WRDC-WLFL, an MNT-CW combo), Las Vegas (KVMY-KVCW, also

a MNT-CW pair), Cincinnati (MNT affiliate WSTR), and Norfolk (MNT affiliate

WTVZ).





Fox's option expires March 31, 2013.





Caught off guard at the time by the announcement, thearrangement made owners and managers in those four markets fearful of losingtheir affiliation to Fox. Owners are Raycom, Meredith, LIN and Capitol.





The May arrangement ensured that Sinclair would retain its

Fox affiliation at flagship WBFF Baltimore. "That was how we protected

ourselves," says David Amy, Sinclair CFO. "That was the best solution

we could come up with with Fox."





Amy said there was nothing to report in terms of Fox

Television Stations negotiating to pick up Sinclair properties in the four

agreed upon Sinclair markets.





A call to News Corp. about its intent in those markets was

not returned at presstime.





Amy does not envision local news coming to WUTB. "We

tried that with our CW [in Baltimore] and it didn't really work out," he

said. "We're really focused on our news efforts with the Fox

affiliate."