Fox Stations' Charlie LeDuff Leaving Local TV

After six years covering his native Detroit—and tromping around the country pursuing his own brand of journalism—for Fox Television Stations, Charlie LeDuff, the former New York Times reporter and author, is signing off local TV.

LeDuff, who has been with Fox O&O WJBK Detroit since 2010, announced his pending departure Monday on Facebook, saying that Thursday would be his last day at the station—and that he has “no plan” for what’s next.

“It has been an insane experience: Detroit, Flint, The Border, Ferguson, Trump, you name it,” he wrote, thanking his bosses, colleagues and viewers.

“I hope we've made things a little better for your children and shown you some of the complexities of our community and country. I have no plan for what comes next. But considering the way things are in this world, I think it time to step out and look. I'll be staying here in Michigan, so I'll see you around. Stay tuned,” he said.

In addition to working as WJBK as an investigator, LeDuff has served as Fox Stations’ national correspondent, producing periodic national segments of The Americans, five to six-minute pieces aimed at showing the human side of news. He once described the segments as “a little 60 Minutes, a little Charles Kuralt and a little Jackass.”

LeDuff’s departure from the station was amicable, according to Fox.

“We want to thank Charlie for his extraordinary work and passion,” said WJBK VP and general manager Mike Renda. “He produced truly distinctive news stories for FOX 2 and we wish him all the best in his future ventures.”