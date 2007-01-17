Fox Sports Ups Thompson and Freer

Fox Sports has given Bob Thompson the new title of president of Fox’s national cable sports networks and Randy Freer the title of president of fox regional cable sports networks.

Thompson, formerly president of Fox Sports Networks, will now oversee operations for the FSN national programming, as well as SPEED, Fox Soccer Channel, Fox Sports en Espanol, FUEL TV, three Fox College Sports networks, and Fox’s interests in the new Big Ten Network.

He also continues to head up Fox Sports Latin America and Fox Sports Middle East in his dual capacity as president of Fox Sports International.

Freer, formerly chief operating officer of Fox Sports Networks, will oversee Fox’s 18 owned-and-operated regional sports networks.

Both continue to report to Fox Networks Group president and COO Tony Vinciquerra.