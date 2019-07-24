Fox Sports to Televise Jr. NBA Global Championship

Fox Sports plans to air 16 games totaling 25 hours of programming as 32 youth team participate in the Jr. NBA Global Championship.

The Jr. NBA Global championship features the top 13- and 14-year-old boys and girls teams from around the world.

The tournament tips off on Aug. 6 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World in Florida.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_HhJgARy4DU[/embed]

Games will appear live on the Fox broadcast network, FS1 and FS2a, with the boys and girls championship games appearing on broadcast network. All of the games will also be simulcast on FoxSports.com and via the Fox Sports app.

Announcers for the tournament are eight-time NBA All-Star Vince Carter, YES Network analyst Sarah Kustok and college basketball analyst Donny Marshall. Mark Followill and Brian Custer, while Noah Eagle will serve as a reporter and Charissa Thompson anchor a pregame show live from Orlando.

Dwyane Wade, Mike Conley, Breanna Stewart, Swin Cash and Rick Carlisle will be among the NBA and WNBA Ambassadors participating with the kids in a week of basketball and life skills development.

During last year’s tournament, games on Fox averaged 219,000 viewers and a 0.16 household rating in the U.S. The most-viewed game was the U.S. boys’ title game which attracted 462,000 viewers.