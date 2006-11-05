Fox Sports To Test Delayed Pay-Per-View
By Ben Grossman
Fox Sports Net (FSN) will test a one-day–delayed online pay-per-view strategy for an upcoming heavyweight boxing match featuring former champion Evander Holyfield.
The Holyfield-Fres Oquendo bout will air live Nov. 10 on TV via FSN’s pay-per-view arm, Special Order Sports, for $44.95. The next day, Foxsports.com will make a replay of the fight available online to U.S. customers for the same price.
Says Brian Grey, senior VP/general manager of Fox Sports Interactive, "This Webcast, since it’s a first for us, will be a great learning experience for Foxsports.com and FSN as we continue to get a better read on how sports fans want to consume video content online."
