Fox Sports spawns digital cable package

Anaheim, Calif. - Not wanting to play favorites between cable operators

and satellite providers, Fox Sports Net has created a package of digital nets to

give MSOs the same sports programming as DBS.

'Out-of-market games on DBS were cutting into their

[MSOs] business,' said Lindsay Gardner, Fox Sports' executive vice president of

affiliate sales and marketing. 'We said they could carry all 23 nets, but they

wanted something that took up less bandwidth.'

In response, Fox Sports launched three digital cable nets -- Fox Sports Atlantic, Fox Sports Central and Fox Sports Pacific -- that carry the same FSN coverage that's currently are available on DirecTV and Echostar.

Fox Sports unveiled the plans at the Western Cable Show

Thursday after reaching distribution agreement with AT&T Broadband.

Time Warner Cable and Charter Communications also have committed to carrying the networks.

Fox Sports doesn't have any subscribers yet, but network execs say expect to be carried on a favorable tier, since MSOs want the product and it will be moderately priced.

The trio of new channels feature college-level games and Regional Sports Report news shows available on Fox Sports' regional analogue channels, but do not not carry any major pro sports action. - Allison Romano