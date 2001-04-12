Fox Sports ropes Cowboy Aikman
Troy Aikman is coming to Fox Sports. Sources said the network has signed the
former Dallas Cowboys quarterback to be a National Football League game
analyst.
Fox Sports executives wouldn't confirm reports, but they have sent out a
press release heralding a 'major announcement' to be made Monday.
Sources said Aikman -- who retired earlier in the week after 12 seasons in
the NFL -- will join Dick Stockton and his former Cowboys teammate, Darryl
Johnston, on Fox's No. 2 NFL-announcing team.
