Fox Sports ropes Cowboy Aikman

Troy Aikman is coming to Fox Sports. Sources said the network has signed the

former Dallas Cowboys quarterback to be a National Football League game

analyst.

Fox Sports executives wouldn't confirm reports, but they have sent out a

press release heralding a 'major announcement' to be made Monday.

Sources said Aikman -- who retired earlier in the week after 12 seasons in

the NFL -- will join Dick Stockton and his former Cowboys teammate, Darryl

Johnston, on Fox's No. 2 NFL-announcing team.