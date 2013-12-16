Fox Sports Nets UEFA Champions, Europa League Renewals

As expected, Fox Sports has renewed its exclusive media rights deals for three more seasons of the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League.

The announcement of the deal, news of which began to surface on Dec. 6, will enable various Fox properties to air action from the UEFA circuits during the 2015-16 season through the 2017-18 campaign.

The contract extensions – sources value the combined deals in the $150 million range — maintain Fox’s position as the English- and Spanish-language rights-holders for Champions League, Europe’s top club competition, since the 2009-10 season and with Europa League since 2012-13. Fox is currently in the second of a three-season partnership with UEFA, soccer’s governing body in Europe, for both competitions extending through 2014-15, delivering for the first time all 146 UEFA Champions League matches from the playoff round through the title match to U.S. viewers.

