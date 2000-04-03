Fox Sports Net buys Tandberg gear

Tandberg Television will supply FOX Sports Net with digital compression gear that the cable sports network will integrate into a national ATM-based (Asynchronous Transfer Mode) program-contribution and -distribution network, the FOX Video Network. FVN will allow FOX Sports Net' s regional production centers to easily distribute content among themselves.

Control of FVN will be handled at Fox' s Network Operations Center in Los Angeles. The Tandberg equipment includes Series E5610 4:2:2 MPEG-2/DVB encoders, ATM network interface cards and switches, Alteia PDU942 MPEG decoders, ATM switches from Fore Systems and Tandberg's Streams Management and Control Software.