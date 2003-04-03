Fox Sports Int'l inks deal with MLS

Fox Sports International has inked a four-year deal with Major League Soccer

to air games on Fox Sports World and Fox Sports en Español.

The networks will air 25 regular-season games and eight playoff games.

Fox can also air MLS games on its channels in Latin America and the Middle

East.

The Women's United Soccer Association inked a small rights deal of its own with

ESPN2.

The cable network will air four marquee WUSA games: the season opener, the All-Star Game, a prime-time playoff game and the league championship.

ESPN is gearing up for its coverage of the 2003 Women's World Cup this

summer.

Fox Sports Net Arizona has nabbed TV rights to Phoenix Suns National Basketball Association games.

Fox Sports is subleasing the rights to Suns games, indicating that the team has

abandoned plans to start its own regional sports network.

The new multiyear deal starts with the 2003-2004 season.